Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $164.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

