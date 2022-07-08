Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $116,758.26 and $37,913.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

