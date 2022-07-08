Jobchain Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $81.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

