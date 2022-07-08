John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.57

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 2908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

