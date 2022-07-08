JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Target Price to €7.00

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.20 ($7.50) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MRRLF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. Marel hf. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

