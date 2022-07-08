JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 550 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.66) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 735 ($8.90) to GBX 720 ($8.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.78) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.69) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 598.45 ($7.25).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 535.60 ($6.49) on Monday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.91. The stock has a market cap of £107.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($91,002.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

