K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.58. 30,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 90,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.