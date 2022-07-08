Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.