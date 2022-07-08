Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Down 4.2%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.88 and last traded at $75.00. 841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -331.18%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $264,195. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.