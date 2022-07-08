Karen Singer Acquires 96,071 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,206,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,786.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer acquired 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer acquired 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer acquired 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer acquired 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer acquired 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.11. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

