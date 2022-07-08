Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.31 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.