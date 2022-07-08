Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $23.23. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kennametal shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 4,260 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kennametal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

