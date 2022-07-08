Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.23

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and traded as low as $49.42. Kering shares last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 307,353 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Kering from €795.00 ($828.13) to €715.00 ($744.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($729.17) to €706.00 ($735.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7378 dividend. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

