Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $62,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 114,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

