Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $33,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,215. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

