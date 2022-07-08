Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $47.74 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.24. 274,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $767.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $881.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

