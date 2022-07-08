Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

