Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,688 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $115,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.