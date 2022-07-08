Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,124 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

