Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.46. 62,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

