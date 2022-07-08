KeyCorp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.