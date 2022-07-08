Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,418.98

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,418.98 ($29.29) and traded as low as GBX 2,180 ($26.40). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($27.25), with a volume of 182,520 shares changing hands.

KWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($39.96) to GBX 3,150 ($38.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.78) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,156.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,257.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,415.69.

In related news, insider Ross King Graham bought 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.43) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($120,464.17). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.59), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,337.71).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

