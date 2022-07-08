Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 3594679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £2.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

