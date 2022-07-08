Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 305 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.57) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($2.97) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.62).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 231.82 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 378 ($4.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 637.44.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($31,726.81). Also, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($661,177.04).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

