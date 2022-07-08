Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,568,047 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

