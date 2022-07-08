Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,568,047 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.65.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.