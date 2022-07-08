Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($84.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX traded up €2.66 ($2.77) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €42.05 ($43.80). The company had a trading volume of 357,723 shares. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($85.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.09.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.