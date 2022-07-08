Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

