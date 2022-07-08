Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €180.00 ($187.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

