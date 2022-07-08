Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.96

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $17.31. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 584,543 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.02%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

