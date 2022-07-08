Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Trading 65% Higher

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 65% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 194,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 35,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.