Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

