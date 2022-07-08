Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 189,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.