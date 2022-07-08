Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average is $202.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

