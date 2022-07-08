Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,617 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 1.50% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 372,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

