Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

