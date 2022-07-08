Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,107 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,614 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 587.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 1,307,595 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.