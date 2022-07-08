Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,058 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

