Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,877 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

