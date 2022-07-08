Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 512,286 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

