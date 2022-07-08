Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53.

