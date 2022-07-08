Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTR opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

