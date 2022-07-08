Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $66.10. 4,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,179,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,571,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Lantheus by 967.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
