Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $66.10. 4,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,179,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,571,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Lantheus by 967.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.