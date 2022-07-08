Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 43,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 126,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
