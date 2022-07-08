Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 43,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 126,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

