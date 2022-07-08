Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.69.

LVS opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

