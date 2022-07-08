Lattice Token (LTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.05 Million

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Lattice Token has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $290,357.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00776709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

