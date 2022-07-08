Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as high as $15.52. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 27,528 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LGI)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.