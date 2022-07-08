Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as high as $15.52. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 27,528 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

