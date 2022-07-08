Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 4.9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 1,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,075,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lemonade by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

