Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:LEN opened at $77.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

