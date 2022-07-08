Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded at Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.02. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $349.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.