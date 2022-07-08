Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.